Helen Flanagan told to 'cover up or leave' restaurant over bikini issue

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan was left red-faced while on a holiday in Barbados with her three children, when she was refused entry to a swanky restaurant after turning up in just a bikini, but she was saved by a helpful holidaymaker.

The 'Coronation Street' star, 32, was asked to "cover up or leave" by the restaurant staff at the four-star Waves Hotel and Spa in Barbados.

Helenwas wearing just a gold two-piece when she was turned away from the swanky Kyma coffee shop, the Sun reported.

Helenlooked mortified after being told she was not dressed appropriately. But another holidaymaker then spared her the blushes and stepped in to lend her a dress.

The Sun quoted the holidaymaker as saying: "Helen turned up to the Kyma bar with her kids and was enjoying a drink outside. It was seriously hot in the early afternoon and when Helen took her kids indoors to get the air-conditioning, she was told she had to cover up or leave."

"She looked horrified because all she had on was a bikini and people were staring. My sister had a Skims black dress and lent it to her so she could go in."

"She was so grateful because it was a little awkward.

"It's a pretty upmarket bistro-come-cafe, and although you can go there straight from the beach, you have to have a T-shirt or a kaftan on. Helen sat back and enjoyed a coffee with the kids after that.

"She returned the dress - and a pair of flip-flops we lent her - to the hotel reception before she left.

"She was a great sport about the whole thing."

The actress had been keeping fans updated on her luxury trip via Instagram.

Helenand her three children -- Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie -- from her relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair, have been in the Caribbean for the past week.

She split from her fiancee Scott last year, following 13 years together.

Helen, who played Rosie Webster in 'Coronation Street' took a step back in 2018. She was back on the box for 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars' earlier this year.

The actress said she would love to go back to Weatherfield if Rosie had children.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.