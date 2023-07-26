Helen Flanagan hits Barbados beach in tiny bikini, embraces her body after surgery

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Actress Helen Flanagan looked sensational sporting a sizzling white bikini while on holiday in Barbados recently.

The ‘Coronation Street’ star, 32, has jetted off to the Caribbean with her kids, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie, reports ‘The Mirror’.

The actress looked happy and relaxed as she strolled along the sand in Bridgetown with her eldest daughter, who she shares with footballer Scott Sinclair.

Wearing a striking white two-piece with bejewelled tassels, Helen swept her blonde locks off her face in a top knot while keeping the sun's glare out of her eyes with a pair of designer sunglasses.

As per ‘The Mirror’, she also carried an on-trend oversized Prada bag as she frolicked on the picture postcard beach, which looked idyllic.

The mum-of-three, who has been honest having a b*** job, told ‘The Mirror’ that it was important to embrace her body, especially in the summer.

Speaking about life as a working mum, she said: "It's important to be yourself and with the summer and everyone being in bikinis, I've had three children, I'm really proud of my body and it's really important to embrace being you. The older you get, I'm going to be 33 this summer, I do think you (embrace) yourself and your body more. When you're in a bikini you should embrace being yourself and be comfortable in your own skin."

The ‘I'm A Celebrity’ star recently won the praise of fellow mum-of-three Christine McGuinness after her 'relatable' post on Instagram. Sharing a snap of her three kids, Helen wrote: "Don’t know what I’d do without them ( tired, hungover mum doing her best in this crazy life x)”.

Helen co-parents her three children with her former fiance Scott, 34. She recently revealed the footballer made the decision to move in with his mum following their split, which she reckons she's fine with because she gets on with his family.

