Heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal in next five days: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days while subdued rainfall activity is likely over rest parts of the country during next one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In northwest India, there is a forecast of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall.

"There's a possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from Wednesday to August 13. Additionally, on Wednesday, east Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana might experience isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday and Sunday," the IMD said.

In its bulletin, the weather agency also predicted that on Sunday, both west and east Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall. "Uttarakhand could also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the current day. However, the rest of northwest India is expected to have subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days," it said.

In east India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Sunday.

"Jharkhand is expected to have isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, Jharkhand on Wednesday and Sikkim on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday might see isolated very heavy rainfall. Bihar could also witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the current day," said the IMD.

In northeast India, there's a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. “Over the next five days, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said the IMD.

In central, west, and south India, there is an expectation of subdued rainfall activity over the next seven days.

