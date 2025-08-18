Heavy rain in coastal Andhra, low-pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

Visakhapatnam, Aug 18 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday under the impact of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, paralysing normal life and disrupting vehicular traffic.

Low-lying areas and roads in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts were inundated due to heavy rain since Sunday.

Authorities sounded an alert and opened control rooms in the offices of district collectors in the north coastal districts.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the north coastal districts as a precautionary measure.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression. It is likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday.

IMD said in a bulletin on Monday morning that the low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts at 0530 hrs IST.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the forenoon of August 19.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely under the impact of a low-pressure area.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Visakhapatnam, Sri Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Yanam, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR and Guntur districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Red alert has been issued to these districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over SPSR-Nellore and Tirupathi districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of APSDMA, has advised people to remain alert. He said people in low-lying areas should take precautionary measures.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea areas for the next five days.

Local cautionary signal has to be kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. The Cyclone Warning Centre has to send informatory message to Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Vadarevu ports.

Partial reduction in visibility, slippery roads, major disruption in traffic flow, moderate waterlogging in parts of low-lying areas and adjacent to river banks, possibility of tree falling and loosening of rocks due to persistent rains leading to the possibility of minor landslides/mud slides in elevated hilly areas are likely impacts in the coastal region.

