Google Fined Rs 300 Crore for Killing Search Competition in Australia

Google will have to shell out a record A$55 million (or Rs 3000 crore) for anti-competitive activities in Australia. The tech giant has been taken to court by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which claims that Google paid Telstra and Optus, Australia's largest telecom players, to pre-install Google's search app on Android devices, thus denying other search engines access.

The Anti-Competitive Deals

Between 2019 and 2021, Google formed agreements with Telstra and Optus, paying them to obtain exclusive deals for its search app on Android phones. This action restricted the choice of consumers and suppressed competition, as competing search providers were not allowed to reach millions of users. The ACCC contended that these actions are unlawful in Australia, as they contribute to fewer choices, increased prices, or inferior services for consumers.

ACCC's Stand

ACCC Chair Gina-Cass Gottlieb indicated that the decision in this case can potentially give millions of Australians more search engine choices in the future. "Conduct that is likely to prevent or lessen competition is against the law in Australia because it typically results in reduced choice, increased prices or inferior service for consumers," Gottlieb explained. The ACCC's action encourages competition and gives consumers more options.²

Google's Response

Google has since dropped such exclusive arrangements and signaled its commitment to giving more freedom to Android device makers to pre-load browsers and search apps. A Google spokesman confirmed that the ACCC's concerns had been addressed and that Google was committed to maintaining innovation and competition in the digital economy. "We're happy to settle the ACCC's concerns, which were conditions that hadn't been included in our commercial agreements for some time," the spokesman stated.

Influence on Consumers

This move may result in additional search engine choices available on Android smartphones in the future, allowing consumers to have more choice and variety. The agreement also underscores the increasing spotlight on Google's behavior by authorities globally. With AI-driven search tools on the rise, consumers can now test various search services on their mobile devices, and competition among search engines becomes more vital.

Global Regulatory Challenges

Google is being subjected to greater regulatory scrutiny around the world, including a recent court fight with Epic Games over competition in app stores. The company is being closely scrutinized for its practices, and this penalty is a reminder of the need for fair competition in the digital economy.

