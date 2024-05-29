Heatwave to continue in J&K for another week

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) The ongoing heatwave is expected to continue in J&K for another week without any major respite, the MeT office said on Wednesday.

Srinagar city had 32.6, Pahalgam 27.8 and Gulmarg 22.4 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Tuesday.

Jammu city had 43.6, Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine had 39.4, Batote 32.4, Banihal 31.8 and Bhaderwah 34.2 as the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said there would be no major relief from the present heatwave conditions till another one week.

People have been advised to protect themselves from sunstroke and take a lot of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Elderly people, children and infants have been specially advised to stay away from direct sunlight from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and ensure that they remain hydrated.

