Heart-rending scenes at Kochi airport as woman returns from Kuwait for son's funeral

Kochi, July 19 ( IANS) Kochi airport witnessed heartbreaking scenes on Saturday morning when Suja, the mother of 13-year-old Mithun, who was electrocuted while retrieving his footwear from the rooftop at his school, returned from Kuwait.

Suja started crying after hugging her younger son, 11-year-old Sujin and her close relatives at the airport.

With a battery of electronic media and photographers present, she was quickly taken out to the waiting car, and with a police jeep in front, her journey to Kollam began.

At their motley home covered with plastic sheets, the entire family was waiting for Suja to arrive and see Mithun one last time.

On Saturday morning, the body of Mithun was brought to the school, and there was a massive turnout to have a glimpse of a boy who dreamed of joining the Armed Forces to support his family.

A good footballer, Mithun, was recently selected for the School team. Mithun was considered to be a popular student even though he joined this school just a month ago.

On Friday evening, the school management suspended Headmistress S. Sujatha based on a report submitted to the Education authorities that there was laxity on the part of the school authorities.

Suja went to Kuwait just four months ago to work as a domestic helper, with a dream to build a small house, as her family was unable to make both ends meet with her husband's meagre income.

But things went haywire after Mithun died while coming in contact with a live wire. On Thursday, Mithun volunteered to go up the rooftop, where he came in contact with a live wire, leading to his death.

The State government has handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to the family. A new home in memory of Mithun has also been promised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.