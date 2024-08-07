‘Heart broken’ Huma calls Vinesh Phogat ‘gold’ after wrestler gets disqualified from Paris Olympics

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) After Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi came out in support of the wrestler, tagging her as "gold.”

On Wednesday, Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics after being weighed "few grams over" the permissible limits.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Huma shared a clipping of the news, Huma wrote: “But… You are GOLD @vineshphogat. Heart broken.”

The Indian Olympic Association shared the news with “great regret” and added: “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time.”

Phogat will be in the last position as per United World Wrestling rules.

Vinesh on Tuesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of an Olympic Games after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semifinal. The Indian grappler is also the first Indian woman to have won gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Talking about Huma, she recently resumed shooting for her upcoming film “Bayaan”, an investigative police procedural drama directed by Bikas Mishra. In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Roohi Kartar.

Huma has also wrapped up shooting for “Jolly LLB 3”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. She will also be seen in “Jolly LLB 3” and “Gulabi”.

