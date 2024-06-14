Health Minister JP Nadda urged to bring 'thalassemia' into national spotlight

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Thalassemia Patient Advocacy Group (TPAG) on Friday congratulated J.P. Nadda for his appointment as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and urged him to bring 'thalassemia' into the national spotlight.

"We are confident that, under your astute leadership, the health and well-being of our nation will continue to improve and flourish," said Anubha Taneja Mukherjee, Member Secretary of TPAG.

Thalassemia is a significant health concern in India, affecting a considerable number of individuals and families.

As an inherited blood disorder, thalassemia requires continuous medical attention and a comprehensive healthcare strategy to manage and mitigate its impact.

As per TPAG, many thalassemia patients still face challenges due to a lack of awareness, timely diagnosis, and adequate treatment facilities, despite advancements in medical science and initiatives being undertaken to manage it.

Increased awareness and focused initiatives can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected by this disorder, it mentioned.

TPAG also urged the minister to consider several actions such as access to safe blood, job guarantee under the RPWD Act 2016, parity with the sickle cell anaemia prevention programme, and indigenous gene therapy for a complete cure.

