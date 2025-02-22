Cashews, Almonds, and More: Control Uric Acid Levels with These Foods

High levels of uric acid in the body is not good for health and it can lead to serious health issues. Individuals with high uric acid levels are reported to experience pain and stiffness. They can even suffer from certain health issues like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. Proper medication is need to keep uric acid levels in check. Also, there are some foods that can help you control uric acid levels.

One of the food items that will aid you immensely in tackling high uric acid levels is dry fruits. Dry fruits have vital nutrients, anti-oxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties and consuming them can be really helpful for your body.

Cashews:

It is reported that cashews are a source of magnesium and healthy fats, which aid in metabolism and also help in reducing inflammation in your body. Unsalted cashews can help you remain fit and other health issues at bay.

Pistachios:

Pistachios contant polyphenols and and anti-oxidants that fight oxidative stress. Just like cashews, pistachios also contant healthy fats that take care of overall metabolism. Include pistachios in your morning diet and it can help in controlling your uric acid levels. Avoid roasted or salted pistachios as these will impact the functioning of your kidneys.

Dates:

Dates are high in fibre and potassium. 1-2 dates can be included in your morning diet to maintain optimal uric acid levels.

Walnuts:

Containing omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are known to successfully deal with inflammation which results in uric acid-related pain and swelling.

Almonds:

A great source of magnesium and a vital mineral, consuming almonds in an optimal capacity can help in several metabolic processes.

Alongside the above dry fruits, it is very important to keep your body hydrated. Drinking enough water will help remove excess uric acid from the system. Also, strawberries and blueberries also help in regulating uric acid levels.