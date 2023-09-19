He has genetic quality that is incomparable: Pep Guardiola lauds Kyle Walker after exit rumours

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola heaps praise on defender Kyle Walker and said the 33-year-old has a genetic quality that is "incomparable" and "unique".

Walker was rumoured to leave City for Bayern Munich. Despite this, the 33-year-old defender chose to stay with the club, opting for a contract extension to continue his tenure.

"I would say first of all as a footballer, he has a genetic quality that is incomparable, physicalities, something unique. After that is the personality. When he talks to his mates, the people listen and now I think he is making a step as a more mature player, on and off the pitch," said Guardiola to TNT Sports when asked what makes Walker such a special player.

City lost a number of senior players over the summer transfer window, including Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Cole Palmer, and Guardiola acknowledged that seeing Walker leave would have been tough to manage.

"It would have been a big, big blow, to lose him as a player. Fortunately, it didn’t happen, it’s important. After seven years together, we know each other with eye contact. And he is a special player, he is irreplaceable. As [long] as he’s focused, he’ll be there for many years," Guardiola added.

