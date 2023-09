Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez head to splitsville as they file for divorce

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce.

The couple were married for two years, but in July of this year, Ariana and Dalton were reported to be "heading for divorce”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Ariana removed photos from her wedding to Dalton from her Instagram quickly after these reports were made.

After her breakup with Dalton, Ariana started to date Ethan Slater, with rumours that the relationship started before the split happened.

The two met while filming the movie version of the musical ‘Wicked’ in London, with Ethan playing Boq and Ariana playing the good witch Glinda.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Laura Wasser, Ariana's lawyer, is said to have filed first on Monday (Pacific Standard Time), allegedly citing the reason for divorce as irreconcilable differences. Dalton's lawyer reportedly filed shortly after. It's thought everything was worked out between them before being legally filled.

Some sources claim that Ariana will give Dalton a check for an undisclosed amount, and that would be the end of it. The two had a prenup agreement, so it looks like a smooth break ahead. The official date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, five months before divorce and new romance rumours.

The reason for the long time between separation and filing for divorce is reportedly that the couple took their time figuring everything out and settling with "no hard feelings," according to some sources. Ethan was also married but has since filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay. The two were high school sweethearts who married in 2018 and welcomed a son into the world last year.

