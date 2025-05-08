Have sounded alert at all places as precautionary measure: Karnataka CM

Mandya, May 8 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the government has sounded an alert at all places across the state in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to media persons in Mandya, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Including the reservoirs, we have sounded an alert at all places because there is a possibility that anything could happen. Hence, we have taken precautionary measures.”

When asked about his government giving orders to perform special prayers at all temples across the state, CM Siddaramaiah said the directions have been given by authorities after speaking to Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

“We have deported all Pakistani nationals. Those staying in Mysuru have approached the court, otherwise, all Pakistani nationals have been sent back. Only people who have gone to court are here. I don’t have the statistics on how many were sent from Karnataka state,” CM Siddaramaiah stated while answering a question.

When asked about mock drills, the CM said, “The mock drills are taking place at all places, and the directions of the Central government are carried out.”

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified that Karnataka has adequate security personnel and there is no shortage of forces to ensure monitoring and vigilance at key installations across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said, “The state has the required security personnel. We have not reduced the existing force; the number remains the same. There is a proposal for additional recruitment, and the recruitment process is ongoing.”

Referring to developments following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, Parameshwara said the Central government has issued certain directives. “Three districts have been identified for mock drills, and we have additionally included the Mysuru district in this exercise. The selection was based on intelligence inputs and other factors. All district Superintendents of Police have been informed about the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation,” he stated.

Responding to a media question, he said, “The issue of caste census may come up for discussion in the cabinet. However, the agenda for the cabinet meeting has not yet been released. It will be known later in the afternoon.”

The Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department on Wednesday conducted a mock drill and public awareness exercise on handling emergency situations, titled 'Operation Abhyas', in the Halasuru area of Bengaluru.

Creating an emergency-like situation, the exercise demonstrated various responses such as civilian rescue, fire control, and first aid for the injured.

The Fire and emergency personnel showcased their preparedness, including the rescue of civilians trapped in buildings using a fully-equipped aerial ladder vehicle, and explained precautionary measures which citizens must take when a siren sounds.

