Haseena Malik to save Yuvika's life in upcoming narrative of 'Vanshaj'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Gulki Joshi, who essays the role of Haseena Malik in the television show 'Vanshaj', will be seen acting as the knight in shining armour for the character of Yuvika, played by Anjali Tatrari, in the show.

The show has taken a captivating twist, as Yuvika stumbles upon a shocking revelation about Premraj's (Akshay Anand) mother, Devyani (Leena Balodi).

During her encounter with Devyani, Yuvika is unexpectedly involved in a life-threatening accident, leaving her in grave danger.

Haseena Malik quickly reaches the accident scene and rushes Yuvika to the hospital.

The doctors start treating her, and everyone in the Mahajan family soon learns about the accident.

Bhoomi (Gurdeep Punjj) is devastated and rushes to the hospital. Bhanupratap (Puneet Issar) and Dhanraj (Gireesh Sahdev) suggest moving Yuvika to the Mahajan hospital, but Bhoomi disagrees.

Dhanraj tries to convince Bhoomi to change her mind, which results in an argument between him and Haseena.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Haseena steps in as Bhoomi's pillar of support in the absence of Yuvika. Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said: "Yuvika's life in Delhi has been a relentless journey of uncovering unsettling truths about her father's death. The revelation of Prem's true mother has shattered her trust in the Mahajan family."

She further mentioned: "As Yuvika confronts a life-threatening accident, viewers can expect unprecedented sequences, bringing her closer to the mystery. Yet, the question remains: Will she reach her ultimate destination, or will another challenge arise from within the Mahajan family? The filming of this intense accident scene was emotionally challenging, and I hope our audience stays tuned to witness how Yuvika's pursuit for truth unfolds."

'Vanshaj' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.