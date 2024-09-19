Has Chunky Panday and Aditya Pancholi converted to Christianity?

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) A video has surfaced online in which renowned actors Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi and comedian Sunil Pal were seen at a Christian missionary.

On Thursday, a social media page took to their social networking site X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video showing actors Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi and stand-up comedian Sunil Pal indulged in the practices of Christian community.

The post featured two clips added simultaneously in which Chunky was seen interacting with the pastor on stage. He was seen accompanied by Aditya and Sunil.

The clip starts with, “Main toh sabko bolta hoon, meri toh nikal padi bhai, mera itna good luck ho gaya jabse mere sar pe aapne haath daala hai mujhe blessings di” To which pastor says, “Thank you, Jesus”. while everyone in the crowd cheers and claps.

Chunky continues, “Hum toh star hai lekin aap superstar hai, Praise the lord, hallelujah. God bless Sir, aapne humein yahan bulaya and 10 September main kabhi bhulunga nahi, your prophet Baljinder jii parmeshwar ji ne bulaya aur prophet ko dekhke main already profit mein aa gaya hoon, mera bank balance badh gaya, mera fan base badh gaya hai”.

The 'Tezaab' actor concluded his statement after reciting one of his iconic dialogues from the ‘Housefull franchise’.

The second clip begins with the pastor talking about Chunky’s daughter actress Ananya Pandey and said, “Ki aane wale samay mein Rs 60 crore koi fund parmeshwar, koi bahut bada project uske naam kar raha hai yeeshu ke naam.

Pastor continued, “Ye bhavishyavaani Chunky Panday ji yaad rakhna aapne parmeshwar ko mahima di hai aur aisa ek plan aap karenge aur kar rahi hogi aane wale samay mein parmeshwar ke liye. Ishwar le aayega uske jeevan mein, jaise wo aur badi hogi blessing milega usko”.

After a while, Aditya Pancholi enters the conversation and asks about his son Sooraj Pancholi and said, “Sir, mera bhi beta hai, wo bhi actor hai uska naam hai Sooraj Pancholi usko bhi aashirwad dijiye please”.

Pastor speaks something in gibberish and holds Aditya’s hand and said, “Prabhu ji, hum Sooraj jii ke liye praarthana karte hai parmeshwar aur isi samay pavitra aatma baat kar raha hai aur parmeshwar ka aatma keh raha hai ki main uske upar apna daahina (right) haath rakhta hoon”.

The video has left numerous questions for the fans and others that is this some kind of promotional gimmick for their upcoming movie or series or they have attained Christianity?

Soon after the video went viral some social media users took to the comments section and wrote their opinion.

A user wrote, “Chunky can do anything for money… nothing new for him”.

Another one wrote, “Put Rajpal Yadav in that list too. Seen him with these missionaries many times”.

For the unversed, the name of the pastor is Rajinder Singh who hails from Punjab and converts Hindus and Sikhs to Christianity.

