Uttarakhand Premier League: USN Indians claim victory in run-fest against Nainital SG Pipers

Dehradun, Sep 19 (IANS) USN Indians extended their dominance in the Uttarakhand Premier League with a third consecutive victory here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, defeating Nainital SG Pipers by eight wickets in a high-scoring contest. The win means that USN Indians have a solid chance of making it to the final.

In Thursday's double-header afternoon clash, Nainital SG Pipers' opener Avneesh Sudha became the first batter to score a century in the inaugural season of the tournament. His sensational unbeaten knock of 118 from just 60 balls featured seven fours and eight sixes.

However, his brilliant effort was in vain, as the USN Indians mounted an even stronger collective batting response, spoiling the SG Pipers' party.

Chasing a daunting target of 211, USN Indians' openers Aarav Mahajan and Yuvraj Chaudhary provided a strong start, guiding their team to 65 without loss by the end of the powerplay. The duo proved unstoppable, driving their team to 107/0 by the halfway mark of the innings, with both reaching their individual half-centuries along the way.

The Nainital SG Pipers halted their strong partnership when Nikhil Pundir took the crucial wicket of Chaudhary, who had smashed a 32-ball 64, featuring four fours and five sixes.

A few overs later, Pundir struck again, claiming the big wicket of the well-set Mahajan, who departed after a blistering 81 off 47 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes.

In the last four overs, the USN Indians needed 41 runs more to win. Aryan Sharma (33* from 21) and captain Akhil Rawat (35* from 17) delivered a crucial late surge, securing a sensational victory, and recording the highest team total of the tournament 216/2.

Earlier, Nainital SG Pipers' decision to bat first paid off as openers Priyanshu Khanduri and Avneesh Sudha gave their side a solid start.

Sudha spearheaded the attack, capitalising on the powerplay overs with seven boundaries. By the end of the sixth over, he had scored an unbeaten 48 off just 20 balls. In the next over, he reached his half-century from 22 balls.

His partnership with Khanduri thrived as they consistently kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike and capitalising on boundaries whenever possible. By the end of the 10th over, they had lifted their side to 91 for no loss.

Their partnership crossed the 100-run mark at the start of the 12th over, with Sudha reaching his individual century in the 18th over.

Khanduri retired hurt on 77 after the 18th over. The Nainital SG Pipers lost the next batter, Prateek Pandey, cheaply. However, Sudha and Arush Melkani struck 20 runs in the final over, pushing their team’s total to 210/2.

With this win, the USN Indians top the standings table with six points in three games.

Earlier in the day, Nainital SG Pipers defeated Mussoorie Thunders in their Women's Uttarakhand Premier League game to secure their spot in the final of the competition.

