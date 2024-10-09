Haryana win fuels BJP’s momentum: PM Modi charts direction for upcoming polls with free ration move

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Hours after BJP’s magnificent victory in Haryana, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a major decision to extend free ration to the underprivileged until December 2028.

The free ration is being distributed to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). This move of the government is being viewed as a strategic step by PM Modi to lay a solid foundation for the BJP in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and other upcoming state polls as well.

The historic win of the BJP in Haryana on October 8 has boosted the morale of the party and established a clear trajectory for the next Lok Sabha elections.

With this significant victory which led to BJP forming the government for the third consecutive term, PM Modi's dispensation is set to expedite decision-making in a display of its commitment to governance that prioritises the needs of the populace.

The decision to extend free ration distribution to the poor till 2028 spotlights this commitment, say political analysts. This free ration policy is expected to strengthen the party's support base by addressing one of the most important issues being faced by millions in the country: food security, add analysts.

The cabinet decision at the behest of PM Modi has triggered a debate in the political and public circles, with many discussing its implications. It is said that the continuation of free food grain distribution is not merely a welfare move; it shows the political strategy of the regime.

By extending this programme, the government aims to reduce the hardships being faced by the poor, especially in the wake of economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. According to some, this move goes down well with the core voters of the BJP, who value both economic stability and social welfare.

Definitely, the PM Modi cabinet’s decision on free ration extension reaffirms the narrative of the government as one that is attentive to the needs of its citizens, particularly those in vulnerable positions.

According to government policy watchers, as the BJP looks ahead, the party's leadership is likely to prioritise other major decisions that suit the aspirations of the people. With Haryana's victory serving as a catalyst, the government is expected to introduce schemes and programmes that can further enhance its standing in the eyes of voters.

Ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 14, 2024, released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ with the tagline ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, and one of the major guarantees in the document was to provide free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next five years.

Before this, during Assembly elections in five states including MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in November 2023, PM Modi had announced during a few rallies that the free ration scheme has been extended for the poor for five years.

“I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years. Your affections and blessings give me the power to take such decisions, " PM Modi had said at an election rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly polls last year.

