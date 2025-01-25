Haryana SNCB engages singers whose music often glorifies drugs

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (SNCB) has expanded its innovative #Nasha Mukt Nayaab Jeevan Bucket Challenge, directly engaging Haryanvi singers whose music often glorifies drugs and violence.

The campaign, already well-received for its simplicity and relevance, now focuses on holding cultural influencers accountable by asking them to clarify their stance on these sensitive issues.

By challenging singers to take the bucket challenge, HSNCB seeks to distinguish their artistic personas, guided by commercial interests, from their real-life responsibilities as citizens committed to a drug-free Haryana.

Speaking on the campaign’s broader strategy, the bureau’s Director General O.P. Singh said that music and popular culture are powerful tools for shaping societal values.

“While songs glamorising drugs and violence may be intended for entertainment, they often influence young minds in unintended ways. Through this challenge, we aim to show the contrast between an artist’s commercial work and their real-life stance as responsible citizens,” he said.

He added that by taking this public pledge, artists like Masoom Sharma are demonstrating that their music is fictional and not a lifestyle to emulate.

“This helps viewers consume entertainment critically and responsibly,” he said.

The #NashaMukt Nayaab Jeevan Bucket Challenge has gained traction across Haryana, with participants from schools, colleges, and community groups joining the movement.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos of individuals completing the challenge and nominating others, amplifying the campaign’s reach. The addition of singers to the campaign has introduced a new layer of accountability, resonating with audiences who look up to these artists.

By participating, singers can reclaim their narrative and influence their fans positively, an official statement said.

With the campaign gaining momentum, the bureau plans to challenge more singers and influencers in the coming weeks. It hopes to create a ripple effect, encouraging artists to take responsibility for their content and inspire their audiences to reject drugs and violence.

“This is just the beginning,” Singh said.

“We aim to bring more cultural influencers into the fold, ensuring that the message of a drug-free life reaches every corner of Haryana,” he added.

The glamorisation of drugs, guns, and gang culture in Haryanvi music videos have raised concerns in recent years. With tracks like “Goli Chal Javegi,” “Kasoote 2,” and “Bam Lehri”, singers like Masoom Sharma have faced criticism for promoting harmful behaviours. These songs, though commercially successful, have been accused of normalising a lifestyle that glorifies lawlessness and substance abuse.

Masoom Sharma, one of Haryana’s most popular yet controversial singers, was the first artist to accept the challenge.

“My songs are created purely for entertainment and driven by commercial demand. They are not meant to promote or endorse drugs or violence. In real life, I am strongly against these vices and believe that everyone, especially the youth, should stay away from them. This campaign gave me a chance to make that clear,” he said.

Sharma’s participation marks a significant moment in the campaign, as it bridges the gap between his artistic expression and his personal responsibility as a public figure.

