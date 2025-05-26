Haryana rights panel takes cognizance of student's assault by teacher

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of an alleged assault by a teacher on a Class 11 student, who suffered a fractured hand, and issued a directive for action.

The case pertains to a private school in Jhajjar district where teacher Sonu, alias R.S. Rathor, allegedly assaulted the student, who was admitted to a hospital run by the same educational group.

Shockingly, the student’s family was reportedly mistreated and intimidated by the school staff when they visited the hospital, said the Human Rights Commission on Monday.

The incident reflects not only physical violence but also mental trauma and institutional negligence, constituting a serious violation of the fundamental rights of children, it observed.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The full commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, has expressed concern over the physical and emotional trauma suffered by the student.

The commission noted that this is not an isolated incident of violence but points to a systemic failure in ensuring student safety and monitoring staff conduct. Reports of intimidation faced by the victim’s family further aggravate the seriousness of the matter. Such behaviour undermines trust in educational institutions and damages the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship. “Therefore, the commission deemed it necessary to implement immediate corrective, protective, and preventive measures.”

The commission’s preliminary view was that the reported facts indicated a serious violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, which encompasses dignity, mental well-being, and protection from abuse.

The incident also violated Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which prohibit cruelty and corporal punishment against children. Moreover, it contravened Articles 19 and 28 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which call for safeguarding children from all forms of physical or mental violence and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.

The matter demands immediate and thorough investigation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure accountability, the commission noted.

Without expressing any opinion on the merits at this preliminary stage, the Human Rights Commission asked the Superintendent of Police of Jhajjar to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly, transparently, and in a time-bound manner under his direct supervision.

A status report, including statements of relevant parties and medical records, has to be submitted to the commission within four weeks. Also, the District Education Officer has been directed to conduct an urgent institutional audit of the school. The audit shall examine, among others, whether a functional child protection policy is in place and a grievance redressal mechanism exists both for students and parents, the commission mentioned.

