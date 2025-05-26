Indian junior women’s hockey team beats Uruguay 3-2 in the Four Nations Tournament

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on Sunday (as per IST).

Sonam (21’) and Kanika Siwach (46’, 50’) scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3’) and Agustina Mari (24’) found the net for Uruguay.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on. In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well.

The game remained level by the end of the third quarter but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win.

Earlier, the Indian team started their tour on a high with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario. Sukhveer Kaur (39’) and Kanika Siwach (58’) were the goalscorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute. In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory.

India will next take on host Argentina on Wednesday (as per IST).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.