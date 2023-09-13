Haryana to provide houses to economically weaker communities

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday unveiled the portal for the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, an initiative to ensure that every economically weaker section has a roof over their heads.

With the launch of this portal, the benefits of this scheme will be accessible to those in need in a transparent and expedited manner.

Talking to the media here, the Chief Minister said inspired by the positive outcomes of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken a stance to guarantee housing for every family.

This commitment has led to the launch of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana portal that will facilitate applications from economically weaker families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are in need of housing.

He said under this scheme, flats would be built in Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat and Faridabad, while other cities would offer both plot and flat options.

The scheme would be implemented by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, ensuring the provision of essential amenities in the housing colonies.

Moreover, the construction process would incorporate cutting-edge technologies, reflecting the government’s commitment to modern and efficient housing solutions.

This will reflect the government’s dedication to improving the living conditions of its citizens and achieving the goal of housing for all. The launch of the scheme’s portal marks a significant step towards realising this vision, offering hope and support to those in need of a place to call home.

