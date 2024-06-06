Haryana prepares draft action plan on climate change

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary T. V. S. N. Prasad, on Thursday, said that the state has prepared a draft action plan on climate change, which will soon be sent to the Central government for approval. Also, a work plan for desilting reservoirs will be implemented shortly.

On measures to mitigate the impact of the heat wave and safeguard public health, he said the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued instructions to all Deputy Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries for effective mitigation strategies and designating nodal officers to oversee actions.

After attending the National Crisis Management Committee meeting, chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary through video conferencing to review the preparedness for heatwave, the Chief Secretary said that mid-May, Haryana has been grappling with relentless heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, with Sirsa recording 50.3 degrees Celsius on May 28.

“While some respite is expected due to thunderstorms in the coming days, temperatures are projected to rise again soon.”

He said that call centres have been established at the district level by the Public Health Department. Water tankers are dispatched upon receiving calls from the public.

He said the heat wave has prompted the Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure swift medical response and empower the public to stay safe.

Recognising the potential for emergencies, ambulances are on high alert and closely coordinated with the 112 emergency helpline. This ensures rapid response times in case of heatstroke incidents.

