Haryana Police sub-inspector dies of heart attack in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 28 (IANS) A Haryana Police sub-inspector in Nuh died of a heart attack on Monday, police said.

In view of Shobha Yatra on Monday, heavy security arrangements were in place in Nuh to avoid any untoward incident, but the event was peaceful.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hakmuddin (46), a resident of Utawar village and posted at the Nagina police station some ten days ago from Palwal district.

"It was an unfortunate incident that we lost our dedicated officer. However he was not on duty any time of his untimely demise. Haryana Police will provide all possible help to his family," ADGP, Law and Order, Mamta Singh told IANS.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said that around 12:30 pm, Sub Inspector Hakmuddin started feeling uneasy and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

