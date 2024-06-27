Haryana: Pact signed to integrate gender curriculum in middle schools

Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday with Haryana's Department of Education to integrate gender curriculum into the educational framework for three years in the middle school curriculum.

This initiative by Breakthrough, an organisation that makes gender-based violence unacceptable by transforming the culture that permits violence, aims to reshape gender attitudes, aspirations, and behaviours among students in grades six to eight.

Following the MoU, a day-long event on ‘Towards Gender Transformative Schools and Women and Child-Friendly Panchayats’ was held here.

The event focused on how gender-transformative schools and women- and child-friendly panchayats are interrelated and important in creating a community that is gender-just. Institutions such as schools and gram panchayats are extremely important in shifting and shaping social norms.

Anurag Dhalia, Assistant Director, Department of Education, said: “The integration of the ‘Taaron Ki Toli’ curriculum represents a significant step towards fostering a more equitable educational environment in the state. By addressing gender biases early on, we are equipping our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to challenge and overcome societal inequalities.

"I believe this partnership with Breakthrough will lead to significant changes in the gender attitudes, behaviours and overall understanding of students, teachers, and parents."

Breakthrough's 'Taaron Ki Toli' is a comprehensive school-based program targeting adolescent girls and boys aged 11 to 14. The curriculum is designed to foster psychological, interpersonal, and social skills, utilising interactive methods such as games, songs, drawing, and other engaging activities.

These methods facilitate discussions on critical issues like gender stereotypes, roles at home, girls’ education, women's employment, and harassment. The program aims to embed a gender-sensitive perspective within the middle school curriculum, tailored to the contextual needs of the school education system in the state.

Nayana Chowdhury, Senior Director, Head of Programs at Breakthrough, said: “This MoU is a landmark achievement in our mission to create a gender-equal world. I strongly believe that this partnership will ensure that the next generation of students is equipped with the values and understanding necessary to breakdown gender barriers and foster equality.

"Through comprehensive training for educators and a curriculum that engages students in critical discussions about gender roles and stereotypes, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive society."

As part of this partnership, Breakthrough will serve as the gender technical partner to the Department of Education and will be responsible for training teachers in 125 schools across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.