Haryana minister thanks PM Modi for inaugurating health projects in Faridabad

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Aarti Rao on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for virtually inaugurating various developmental projects for Faridabad district.

The list of the projects includes the upgradation of ESI hospital in Faridabad from 650 to 1,150 beds, construction of a new 10-story building, including a basement at the hospital's premises at a cost of Rs 625 crore, construction of a 15-bed capacity AIIMS CHC in Fatehpur Billoch village and setting up of a centre of excellence on air pollution and health at the AIIMS sub-health centre in Ballabhgarh for research purposes.

On the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day, PM Modi laid the foundation and inaugurated health projects of Rs 13,000 crore at an event held at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi.

Aarti Rao said healthcare services in the state would be strengthened at the ground level. Under the leadership of PM Modi various welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat are underway in the healthcare sector, she said.

The minister said dedicated efforts would be made to ensure that modern healthcare services are available promptly in hospitals in the future. She said at present Faridabad has a 650-bed ESI hospital, which has now been expanded by 500 beds, making it a 1,150-bed hospital. She said the construction of a new building costing Rs 625 crore would certainly enhance the medical services in Faridabad.

Former Minister and MLA Mool Chand Sharma also praised the Prime Minister's significant expansion in healthcare services. He said senior citizens over 70 years will be provided medical services up to Rs 5 lakh for their treatments through Ayushman Bharat and Vandana cards.

Besides, the vaccination program for pregnant women and children has been integrated into the digital U-WIN portal to ensure no vaccine is missed.

