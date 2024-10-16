Haryana govt's oath on 'Valmiki Jayanti': BJP's 'strategic message' for Dalits

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) In a significant political signal, the newly-elected BJP government in Haryana, led by Nayab Singh Saini, is set to take oath on October 17, coinciding with Valmiki Jayanti.

This strategic choice of occasion aims to underscore a renewed commitment to the Dalit community, who were reportedly instrumental in the party's recent historic victory in the state.

Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated as "Pargat Diwas" by the Valmiki community, honours the revered author of the Ramayana.

By choosing this date for the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP sends a clear message of inclusivity and respect to Dalits. The move reinforces the party’s efforts to bridge any gaps that may have emerged during the recent general elections.

Political analysts say that the "BJP's electoral strategy is not just reactive but proactive".

Acknowledging that apprehensions about Constitutional amendments and the potential abolition of reservations contributed to its challenges in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is doubling down on outreach to the Dalit community.

Both the RSS and the BJP see the recent emphasis on caste-centric politics by the Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition as a "conspiracy to divide Hindus".

This sentiment was echoed in what both RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked in their speeches recently.

In his victory speech following the Haryana election results, PM Modi accused the Congress of exploiting caste divisions to fracture the nation, asserting that the party (Congress) "will never allow a Dalit, tribal, or OBC to become PM".

Bhagwat reinforced this message in his Vijayadashami address, alleging that "certain political parties" are attempting to create divisions along caste lines to serve their own "selfish interests".

The RSS chief's call for a comprehensive approach to unite Dalits under the Hindutva umbrella reflected the larger message.

The Haryana Assembly poll results have boosted morale of the BJP, particularly as the party faced setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls in May-June this year.

Internal assessments suggested that a strategic coalition of Dalit and OBC votes significantly influenced the outcome.

This is being seen as the BJP's blueprint for upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where similar caste and community dynamics are at play.

Observers say that the BJP's upcoming swearing-in ceremony in Valmiki Jayanti is more than just a political event. It is a strategic declaration of intent to secure and strengthen its relationship with the Dalit community.

