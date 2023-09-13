Haryana estimates production of 30,412 metric tons moong

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) With Haryana expecting a production of 30,412 metric tons moong, the government on Wednesday announced to start the procurement of kharif crops from October 1.

However, groundnut will be procured from November 1 to December 31, while arhar, urad and til will be procured from December 1 to December 31.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the preparations for the procurement of crops and directed officials to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement process for farmers.

He emphasised the need to make adequate arrangements for storage and gunny bags at the markets.

Haryana estimates a production of 2,784 metric tons arhar, 90 metric tons urad, 126 metric tons til and 7,711 metric tons groundnut.

The procurement will be carried out at the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government of India. HAFED will also participate in the procurement process, an official statement said.

More than 100 mandis have been set up for the procurement of these crops. Specifically, 38 mandis have been set up in 16 districts for moong, 22 in 18 districts for arhar, 10 mandis in seven districts for urad, seven in three districts for groundnut and 27 mandis in 21 districts for til procurement.

