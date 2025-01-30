Haryana CM holds pre-Budget consultations with textile representatives

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday held a pre-Budget consultation meeting with representatives of the textile industry in Panipat for the 2025-26 Budget.

Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh was also present. The Chief Minister said the suggestions received from the textile industry would be considered for inclusion in the Budget to ensure that industries fully benefit from the state government’s policies and generate maximum employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister encouraged entrepreneurs to submit their suggestions either through the government’s dedicated portal or in writing.

These suggestions will help formulate new policies in the Budget to strengthen the state’s social and economic infrastructure, he said.

Saini said the government has formulated a policy to make the textile sector self-reliant. Continuous efforts are being made to promote small industries.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments are working towards promoting self-employment.

The government's objective is to ensure a significant contribution from the industrial sector in the nation's development, he said.

The Chief Minister said to realise the vision of an inclusive budget, the government is inviting suggestions from various sections of society so that the best ideas can be incorporated into the state budget.

He said for the first time the government has introduced a system allowing any citizen to submit Budget-related suggestions online from the comfort of their home.

A dedicated portal has been developed for this purpose.

So far, 9,000 suggestions have been received through pre-Budget consultations held with representatives from various sectors across the state, said Saini.

He said the objective of holding pre-budget consultation meetings is to formulate policies that ensure the welfare and economic upliftment of every section of society.

Notably, around 15 representatives from different industry organisations participated in this discussion and shared their suggestions.

