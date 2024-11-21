Haryana CM calls for active engagement in cooperatives to realise ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana’ vision

Gurugram, Nov 21 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while highlighting the pivotal role of the cooperative movement in fostering economic growth, urged people to actively engage with cooperatives to help realize the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana’.

Saini was addressing the gathering at the concluding function of the 71st National Cooperative Week in Gurugram on Thursday.

He also announced that a new state-of-the-art cooperative sugar mill will be established in Narayangarh soon. In addition, a modern sunflower oil-crushing mill will be set up in Kurukshetra, and the country’s largest cooperative mustard oil mill will be established in Rewari.

Highlighting the role of cooperative institutions in achieving the resolution of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana, the CM outlined comprehensive suggestions that include bringing local products to both national and international markets, establishing facilities for crop storage, processing, and marketing to benefit local farmers, and training women’s self-help groups in skill development, financial literacy, and leadership.

He also called for the implementation of skill development and entrepreneurship programs tailored for the youth, as well as the adoption of digital payment systems and e-governance practices to enhance operational efficiency.

He also urged to work under a public-private partnership model to maximise resources and expertise. These initiatives will not only contribute to the economic empowerment of people associated with the cooperative movement but also align with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Haryana.

He said that cooperatives play an important role in agriculture, agricultural development and the economy of the nation.

The celebration of National Cooperative Week serves to recognize this significant contribution and to further accelerate the cooperative movement. He also suggested creating a unified brand for various products in Haryana, similar to AMUL and others. By developing a comprehensive action plan for cooperatives, we can promote our local millets, such as Shri Anna, and take them to greater heights, he added.

Highlighting the theme of the 71st National Cooperative Week, "Role of Cooperatives in Building a Developed India," the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. He expressed confidence that the mantra of "Prosperity through Cooperation" will play a significant role in achieving this goal.

"The current state government is dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of people associated with cooperatives. To support this commitment, numerous welfare schemes are being implemented to enhance the well-being of cooperative members and their families," he said.

He said that approximately 40 initiatives aimed at fostering various types of cooperatives have been taken. He expressed satisfaction that all 19 District Central Cooperative Banks have issued Rupay Kisan Credit Cards to over seven lakh farmers statewide. In addition, 11 PACS centres have been selected for warehouse development.

He also shared details of a 50 per cent interest rebate under the interest relief scheme for timely loan repayments, which has already benefitted many, totalling 101 crores in interest relief.

He highlighted the Kanyadan scheme, which provides Rs 1100 for the marriage of daughters of Cooperative Milk Producer Committee members, alongside a scholarship program for their meritorious children, awarding Rs 2100 for those scoring above 80 per cent in class 10 and Rs 5100 for class 12.

The Chief Minister said that HAFED is receiving orders for Basmati rice exports from Dubai and other countries, having exported about 1 lakh metric tonnes valued at Rs 1200 crore.

HAFED has also established new oil mills in Rewari and Narnaul, as well as a turmeric plant in Radaur. A mega food park is being established in Rohtak for Rs 180 crore.

The state's sugar mills are operating at full capacity, crushing 360 lakh quintals of sugarcane and producing 35 lakh quintals of sugar this season. Cooperative sugar mills in Panipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Shahabad, and Gohana earned Rs 63 crore by selling 13 crore units of electricity to the State Power Grid during the 2023-24 crushing season.

