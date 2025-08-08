Haryana CM bats to include Gosain community in OBCs

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the government would write to the National Commission for Backward Classes to include the Gosain community in the Central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

On the auspicious occasion of Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti, a grand state-level function was organized at the residence of the Chief Minister here.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent representatives from the Goswami community along with a large gathering from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that one prominent ‘chowk’ (roundabout) and a library to be established in Hisar that will be named after Goswami Tulsidas-ji.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the construction of dharamshala of the Goswami Samaj Sabha in Kurukshetra town.

Highlighting the cultural and social importance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said this celebration reflects India’s rich cultural heritage, moral values, and social harmony.

The name of Goswami Tulsidas-ji evokes devotion, wisdom, and righteousness. “Goswami Tulsidas-ji was not just a poet or a saint but a visionary who, through his immortal epic ‘Ramcharitmanas’ guided Indian society towards the ideals of Lord Rama at a time of widespread despair and social evils.”

The Chief Minister said that Tulsidas-ji’s teachings remain as relevant today as ever and are a source of inspiration for all humanity.

Speaking on government initiatives, CM Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, and the OBC community are now getting reservation benefits in medical education, Sainik Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the state government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society, he added.

At the function, the Chief Minister also felicitated students from the Goswami community who excelled in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

He urged the community to stay united, guide the youth in the right direction, and inspire them to become responsible citizens.

