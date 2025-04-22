Harshvardhan shares how his car wasn't allowed into the shoot compound

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled Deewaniyat, revealed that he will be arriving on set with his head sticking out of his car, as it is not allowed into the shooting compound.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures from the sets of the film, which is being directed by Milap Zaveri and co-poduced by Anshul Garg.

“Last 3 days flew by while filming extremely crucial heart breaking scenes of #Deewaniyat (which is going to be renamed) I been noticing @anshul300 a focused, sincere, proactive and committed producer these 3 days.…”

Harshvardhan said that everyday on set he observes the producer giving his best to make sure that this is the actor’s “most heart wrenching romantic film.”

He went on to recall how the security guard stopped him and why the actor teased the watchman the entire day.

“However I just have one complaint from yesterday's shoot in Mumbai, because of all his expensive fleet of fancy cars that he owns, yesterday the onset security guards unaware of me being inside, didn't allow my Innova (that i own) to go into the shoot compound, he said “parking bahar karo” then I had to peep out and smile and then the guard started blushing, then for the whole day I teased that guard…and obviously @anshul300 and co producer @raghav.sharma.14661 were unaware abt this funny incident (sic).”

Harshvardhan added: “Moral of the story - I will enter the set with my head sticking out henceforth.”

On April 18, Harshvardhan shared some glimpses from the muhurat puja of his upcoming film “Deewaniyat” and revealed a heart-melting reason as to why the film’s team wanted to work with him.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan shared a glimpse of himself posing with director Milap Zaveri and the producers. He then shared a picture from the Ganapati puja ahead of the shoot.

“Am working with them because they are very talented, humble and passionate.…but they are working with me because you guys bought tickets for SanamTeri Kasam… So i want to thank… YOU,” Harshvardhan wrote.

It was on April 17, when it was announced that the shooting of “Deewaniyat” starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa began in Mumbai.

