Harsha Engineers reports Q4 net loss due to exceptional item, revenue slips nearly 2 pc

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Harsha Engineers International Limited on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 2.39 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), a sharp reversal from a net profit of Rs 36.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The loss was mainly due to an exceptional item of Rs 27.68 crore, which weighed heavily on the company’s bottom line.

Revenue from operations during the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4) stood at Rs 372.97 crore, nearly 2 per cent lower than Rs 380.40 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q4 FY24).

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell sharply by 35.5 per cent to Rs 35.2 crore in Q4, down from Rs 54.5 crore reported in same period last fiscal.

As a result, the operating margin dropped to 9.4 per cent from 14.3 per cent a year ago period.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 3.09 per cent to Rs 349.13 crore, from Rs 338.67 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Compared to the previous quarter, expenses increased 13.22 per cent from Rs 308.38 crore -- reflecting a rising cost base.

Despite the weak quarterly results, Harsha Engineers recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share.

Following the announcement, the company’s shares fell in early trade by 4.59 per cent to hit a low of Rs 354.50.

Although the stock recovered some ground later, it was still trading 1.94 per cent lower at Rs 363.80.

Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has corrected by 27.33 per cent, and it is down 13.69 per cent over the past year.

Over the last six months alone, it has lost 28.19 per cent in value. In the past five days, the share price has declined by Rs 8.40 or 2.26 per cent, and in the last month, it has dropped by Rs 10.95 or 2.92 per cent.

