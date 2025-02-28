Harsh Sanghavi praises Gujarat govt as seven rapists receive life sentences in single day

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) In a significant stride toward justice for victims of sexual crimes, Gujarat's courts delivered a powerful message on February 25 by sentencing seven rapists to life imprisonment in a single day under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Harsh Sanghavi, the state's Minister of State for Home hailed the decision as a remarkable success, emphasising that the government is committed to fighting heinous crimes like rape.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Harsh Sanghavi said, "The Gujarat government has launched a relentless campaign against grave crimes such as rape. We are dedicated to ensuring that every girl and woman in the state receives justice. On this historic day, seven families in Gujarat witnessed the triumph of justice as seven rapists were sentenced to life imprisonment, a testament to our unwavering commitment to the POCSO Act."

He also credited the police personnel in Amreli, Vadodara, and Rajkot for their swift and meticulous investigations that brought these perpetrators to justice.

Sanghavi continued by acknowledging the progress made under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, celebrating the fact that more than 500 women have received justice in the form of life sentences for rapists in the state. He also revealed that the government is tirelessly pushing for harsher penalties, including the death sentence, for the most heinous of offenders.

"Over the past few years, we have succeeded in sentencing over 574 rapists to life imprisonment, with 11 facing the death penalty. On February 25, we saw landmark judgments delivered across Amreli, Vadodara, and Rajkot, where seven rapists were sentenced to life, securing justice for seven victims," Sanghavi said.

He further highlighted the efficiency of law enforcement, citing specific cases from Amreli, Rajkot, and Vadodara districts where police acted with remarkable speed.

In Amreli, charges were filed just 17 days after the accused were arrested. In a particularly distressing case in Rajkot, where rape and murder were involved, the police completed the charge sheet in 40 days. The rapid response of Rajkot's rural police was also praised, with arrests made and charges filed within days of the crimes.

In the last three years, Gujarat courts have handed down 947 verdicts in POCSO cases, with 574 rapists receiving life sentences and 11 sentenced to death, signaling the state's resolute stand against sexual violence.

