'Hard to quantify, but it's pretty special', says Rachin on NZ’s 3-0 win over India

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand’s batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra described his team’s 3-0 Test series victory over India as something special that is difficult to fully quantify. New Zealand secured a historic Test series victory in India with a dramatic 25-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel took 6-57 as India were bowled out for 121 in a chase of 147, as New Zealand also became the first visiting side to complete a landmark clean sweep in a three-Test series against India.

"It was unbelievable. On the field, it was a different feeling. I think it's nothing like I've quite experienced before. Just seeing everyone's elation, running towards each other. Ajaz's sixth wicket, and being in Mumbai and seeing all the boys together in a huddle jumping around. It's hard to quite quantify, but it's pretty special," said Ravindra on SEN Radio.

Ravindra finished as New Zealand's leading contributor with the bat, amassing 256 runs at an average of 51.20, which included a magnificent 134 and 39 not out in the eight-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

He recalled of the message he got from his father, who was in attendance to see him do great in the city of his roots. "I haven't heard my dad say to me, 'so proud of you' often in my life, so it was nice to get that message when we won. Obviously I'm just very grateful for everyone in my inner circle. I was making him get up and he'd come and throw balls for me two hours before school."

"Mum getting me ready every day for school, training and games - that unconditional love, which I'll never forget. That's stuff I'll never take for granted. I had Dad watch the first Test in Bangalore in his hometown, which was nice, and I'm sure Mum was biting her nails in front of the TV not moving an inch back home.

"It's very special and to be able to do it in the country of (my parents') birth is amazing. Although I've always maintained I'm 100 percent Kiwi born and brought up, it's nice to get that reminder every now and again," he concluded.

