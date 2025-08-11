‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a tribute to martyrs: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the main aim of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to honour those who have made the supreme sacrifice to protect the sovereignty of the country and achieve India’s Independence.

While attending a door-to-door campaign for the Har Ghar Tiranga program at his assembly constituency Bordowali here, the Chief Minister said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been successful in Tripura.

“As you all know, this marks the third year of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. We have been doing this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to us. Our National Flag is our pride. We are observing this day to give respect to the people who made the supreme sacrifice during the independence of the country. For this reason, Har Ghar Tiranga is being observed," said Saha.

He said Tripura also joined the nation to undertake the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Chief Minister said: “Today I have come here in my own assembly constituency. Yesterday I did the same in another assembly constituency -- Banamalipur. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being held in three phases -- from August 2 to 8th, from August 9 to August 12, and from August 13 to 15. I have come here to attend door-to-door campaigns. Everyone is happy after witnessing this campaign, he said."

He further said that the main aim of this programme is to give respect to those people who have made the supreme sacrifice and are still fighting to protect the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the campaign, urging people, especially the younger generation, to learn about the national flag, freedom fighters, their sacrifices, and the long struggle for India’s independence. Taking to social media platform X, the CM wrote: “Celebrating India's independence and honoring the sacrifices of our freedom fighters ! Today, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, distributed national flags to citizens of Gandhi Ghat in Ward No- 32 of Bordowali Assembly Constituency and encouraged everyone to hoist the Tricolour, symbolizing unity and patriotism.”

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign (August 2 to 15) started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it to mark India's Independence. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag. The Union Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.