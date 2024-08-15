Halle Berry: There was a time when you were 40, you were kind of done

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Halle Berry, who has been a part of showbiz for over three decades, said that she came along at the right time when women are having longevity in the industry.

"I never thought I’d be doing this as a career, and then at this age and stage still being able to work at the level that I work on,” Berry said.

“But I came along at the right time when women are having longevity. There was a time when you were 40, you were kind of done. So it’s so nice to be a part of Hollywood now," the actress told told E! News.

“The Moonfall” star is now starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the thriller titled “The Union”, where a man is recruited by his high school sweetheart on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

She explained that it was "fun" to get the chance to tell such a story because it made her think about her own younger days, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Berry said: "It was fun. I think many of us fantasize about that one that got away or what if I would have stayed with my high school sweetheart, what would my life be like?"

The actress, who has Nahla with Gabriel Aubry as well as son Maceo-Robert with Olivier Martinez, has been mindful of incorporating a healthy diet into her life since she was a teenager but also tries to defy ageing by making sure she gets enough rest.

She said: "I think being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 years old has kept me away from the number one aging substance which is sugar.”

“I think it’s managing to get enough rest, prioritising your sleep and your health and your wellbeing is important. And it’s hard to do that sometimes."

