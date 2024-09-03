Gwyneth Paltrow shares her summer photo dump

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her summer, and the memories that she has created. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a Reel of her summer with family and friends.



She wrote in the caption, “Summer was good to us”. The clip was set to Father John Misty’s ‘Real Love Baby’, and showed Paltrow taking flights, swimming, paddle boarding, trying dishes and admiring art with loved ones, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Family cameos included her husband, ‘American Horror Story’ co-creator Brad Falchuk, as well as her two kids, Apple Martin, 20 and Moses Martin, 18 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Chris makes an appearance in the montage with Moses sitting on his lap.

As per ‘People’, the actress’s girl pals Rashida Jones and Reese Witherspoon have cameos, among others. Paltrow has been making time for those closest to her this past summer.

In late July, the ‘Iron Man’ star had a girls night out with Witherspoon, 48, and Cameron Diaz, 52, to celebrate the four-year anniversary of Diaz's wine company, Avaline.

The girls gathered at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, for the special occasion. "My gals”, Paltrow added to an Instagram Stories repost of the bunch that was shared from Avaline's account.

"We celebrated four years of Avaline in the Hamptons with a few of our close friends, and what a wonderful evening it was”, read the caption for a joint Instagram post by Diaz and Avaline shared on July 30. "We sipped on wine, and enjoyed a candlelit dinner together– all while the sun went down”.

Earlier that month, Paltrow was also present to see her good friend Kate Hudson perform a live show at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. The ‘Shallow Hal’ star had also been soaking up the last bits of summer with her kids.

