Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with this message

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek recently turned 58 and treated her fans with bikini pictures of herself as she defied the concept of time in new Instagram photos she shared.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star shared a special birthday dump, and made it a point to let her admirers know that none of the pictures are throwback images, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote in the caption, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! PS: None of these are throwbacks”.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting various bikinis while she is aboard a yacht.

As per ‘People’, the first picture shows her standing with the sunset and the sea as her backdrop while posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring bright colours. She accessorised her look with a straw hat, black sunshades and gold hoop earrings.

In other images, the actress was seen lounging on the vessel and being camera-ready in various bikinis and floral cover-ups. One cheeky photo saw Hayek from behind, driving the boat as she channelled her inner captain.

She posted a total of 18 pictures in her birthday carousel — and the ‘Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard’ star appeared relaxed and happy in each one. Ahead of her birthday, she also uploaded more boat day footage.

"This was my summer song for 2024", she captioned a clip of herself dancing, before adding, "Esta fue mi canción del verano de 2024” in Spanish.

She also noted that the tune was "Beso (Fruta Fresca)" by Carlos Vives and Wakyin, both of whom happily returned the love via social media. Vives, 63, reposted the clip to his Instagram account, writing in part, "I love you, and what happiness it gave me to find this video”, in Spanish. "LA REINA," Wakyin added on the same clip, which he posted to his Instagram Stories. It translates to "the queen”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.