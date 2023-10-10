Gwyneth Paltrow clears claim about using Oscar trophy as doorstop

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who made headlines for saying that she uses her Oscar trophy as a doorstop, has come out with a clarification for the same.

The actress portraying Pepper Potts in 'Avengers: Infinity War' through her representative, did not take long to explain the truth about the matter.

The 51-year-old actress' representative spoke to Variety to set the record straight on her remarks.

The representative stated:"Of course, it's a joke."

To make it clearer, the representative mentioned a previous interview with The New York Times wherein she shared where she put the golden statuette, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During the chat, which was published on September 30, the actress had revealed that she put the trophy in an adjoining room in her house in Amagansett, New York.

The magazine also noted that her home "has a great deal of security, including a guard dog, a house manager and a room of security cameras," which could keep the trophy safe.

The clarification from Gwyneth's representative came after she joked about the golden statuette, which she received for winning the Best Actress for her role in 'Shakespeare in Love'.

In the October 9 episode of Vogue's "73 Questions" video series, her wooden door could be seen being held open by the golden statuette.

The clip further showed interviewer Joe Sabia's comment.

"What a beautiful Academy Award," Joe told the actress.

In response, the actress said, "(It's) my doorstop!" Not stopping there, she jokingly added, "It works perfectly."

After the footage aired on YouTube, Gwyneth made headlines and became a hot topic on several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). A number of users voiced their thoughts on the matter.

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue, Gwyneth discussed the biggest surprise about being a mother to her children. While gesturing to her heart, she exclaimed, "How much love there is in this thing."

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actress also opened up about traits that her biological kids Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her former husband and singer Chris Martin, get from her.

