Guys want to get final top-up before career finishes: De Kock admits T20 leagues prompted ODI retirement decisions

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has admitted that the temptation of T20 league earnings was a factor in his retirement from ODI cricket after this year's World Cup, as he seeks to supplement his income in the final stages of his career.

The Proteas wicketkeeper, who retired from Test cricket almost two years ago, has announced that he will retire from the 50-over format after the 2023 World Cup in India. However, he will continue to play T20 cricket in both international and league competitions around the world.

De Kock, who was playing in his final ODI on home soil in the series against Australia, departed for 27 off 39 balls after he edged a Nathan Ellis delivery right to a diving Cameron Green in the slips on Sunday.

Asked by the host broadcaster, in an interview ahead of his final home ODI, whether the T20 franchise circuit prompted that decision, de Kock confirmed that they did but maintained that his first priority

During an interview with the host broadcaster, ahead of his final home ODI, de Kock stated that the T20 franchise circuit influenced his retirement decision but emphasised that his top priority had been South Africa.

"I am not going to sit here and deny that it doesn't. It helps with my decision. I've been around for 10 or 11 years and I've tried to keep my loyalty to the team, which I think I've done really well. I think I have represented the Proteas badge very well over my career," de Kock was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"T20 events -- I am not going to deny that there is a lot of money and coming to the end of your career, guys want to get their final top-up before their career finishes. Any normal person would do it anyway. If I was really not that loyal I would have done it five years ago when it really took off. Now I am older and with me coming to the down slope of my career, it's time," he said.

When asked for his best memories, De Kock cites his half-century in a 2014 Test match in Galle as a prime example of his perseverance.

"We won in Sri Lanka one-nil, which is never an easy feat for teams not from the subcontinent," he said, also recalling his first ODI hundred against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and three ODIs hundreds in a row against India in 2013, which helped him make his name.

"I've had a lot of good memories along the way, things you can't just forget," he said. "The guys know I am an elephant, I don't forget. There are things I don't forget. I remember every last bit of detail about everything. It's some skill I have just developed," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.