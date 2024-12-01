Gurugram will see major development in next six months: Haryana Industry Minister

Gurugram, Dec 1 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Sunday that Gurugram district will witness major development in the next six months.

Addressing an event, the Minister, who also holds the Environment portfolio said: "Whatever expectations the citizens have regarding the development projects, they will be fulfilled."

"Due to the government's welfare policies and the meaningful changes brought in the lives of the common people, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government got more votes this time in Haryana," he said.

He said a strong mechanism for merit-based recruitment has been laid, which has increased the trust of the lower strata of society in the government.

The Cabinet Minister said that the Haryana Government has also taken important decisions regarding skill development so that no youth in the state remains unemployed.

The state government was providing every possible help at every level so that youth enhance their skills and create self-employment.

The Minister said the Haryana government initiated various development schemes in the last 10 years and now Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was announcing new public welfare schemes.

The Cabinet Minister praised Chief Minister Saini and said he has had the opportunity to work with seven Chief Ministers in his political life. Among them, Chief Minister Saini was the most sociable person.

He told the senior officers in the programme to focus on the Chief Minister's appeal to reach out to people and spread awareness about government schemes so that no one was deprived of the benefits.

The minister emphasised the need to complete the development programmes on time and adopt new technologies and innovations to complete the projects faster without compromising quality.

