Gurugram: Wanted criminal held after gunfire; illicit arms & ammunition recovered

Gurugram, Sep 26 (IANS) A wanted criminal was arrested by a joint team of crime branch and police team after an exchange of fire on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, officials said on Thursday.

The criminal identified as Subhash alias Bhasha, was stopped by the police during a checking on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

He was arrested after a gunfire exchange in which he was injured, they said.

The police have recovered illicit arms, pistol, live cartridges, a motorcycle and three fake arms licenses from Subhash. He was wanted in a dozen cases of attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Acts lodged in Haryana and Delhi.

The accused is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is said to be stable, the officials said.

According to the police, the police team received information through reliable sources that a notorious criminal with arms on a bike was coming from Naurangpur-Shikohpur road to commit a crime in Gurugram.

Following the information, the police teams of Crime Branch Sector-31, Crime Branch Manesar, Gurugram, took joint action and formed special teams and were deployed at different places to nab the accused from SPR.

During this, an accused came on a bike, and the police teams deployed at the spot signalled the bike rider to stop the bike; when he refused to stop and hit the police team's vehicle, he fell and ran away from the spot.

"When the police team chased him and warned him to surrender, the accused kept firing on the police. The police team retaliated and fired a bullet, which hit his leg, and he fell on the ground and was captured by the police team. During retaliation, one bullet hit Sub-Inspector Neeraj's bulletproof as well," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police Spokesperson, said.

The accused was then admitted to a general hospital for treatment.

A total of 11 rounds of bullets were fired, of which seven were by the accused and four by the police.

"One bike, one pistol, one revolver, two magazines, seven live cartridges, one bag and 11 empty shell cartridges used by the accused in the crime were recovered from him," Kumar added.

The initial police investigation also revealed that the accused was staying in different areas of Gurugram for the last several days and was stalking a person to kill him. however, before committing the crime he was caught and his intention was foiled.

"After observing the criminal record of the accused, it was found that a total of 12 criminal cases of serious nature was registered against the accused in Delhi and Haryana," Kumar said.

