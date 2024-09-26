Motorsports: FIA's NEV Rally Cup kicks off in China

Hefei (China), Sep 26 (IANS) The 2024 EcoRally Cup (China) kicked off in Hefei's Luogang Park located in east China's Anhui Province, marking the first time that the tournament is held in Asia.

Co-organised by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China (CAMF), the event attracts over 80 racers from different countries and regions, including China, Italy and Belgium, who are scheduled to drive 40 Chinese-made new-energy vehicles (NEVs) for around 800 kilometres from September 26 to 30.

Anhui is keen on any sustainable approach and the NEV development, and it is also FIA's aim to make more Chinese brands part of the list of eligible vehicles in the future, said Olivier Steveny, an official from FIA, reports Xinhua.

The event also epitomizes China's rising NEV industry, insiders said. "This is a big new opportunity because China is a producer of a lot of electric cars. These roads are full of Chinese-made electric cars and I am really looking forward to this," said Czech racer Michal Zdarsky.

China has been the world's top NEV producer and seller for nine consecutive years. Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in 2023, China's production and sales of NEVs exceeded 9.587 million and 9.495 million units, respectively, both accounting for over 60 per cent of the global total.

According to data released by the China Automobile Dealers Association, retail sales of NEVs nationwide reached 878,000 units in July 2024, accounting for 51.1 per cent of the total market, the first time China's NEV sector surpassed the market share of fuel-powered cars.

Steveny thought the NEV market in China was huge, with many really involved and committed. "Compared to some carmakers who are just sellers on the market, Chinese NEV makers are really involved and want to be involved in the future," he said.

