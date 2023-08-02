Gurugram violence: Last rites of Imam to be performed in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) The body of the Imam of a mosque in Haryana's Gurugram, who died in a mob attack, will reach his hometown in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Hafiz Saad, was the Imam of Gurugram’s sector 57 mosque since December 2022. He was stabbed multiple times by a violent mob.

The family members would be performing the last right in the village.

Hafiz Saad was a native of ward number 8 of Maniadih village under Naanpur block in Sitamarhi district.

His father, Mohammad Mustaq, said, “He had taken a ticket to return home on August 1. The attackers killed him in the midnight at 12 in the mosque. Hafiz was an unmarried person.” Deceased’s mother Sanovar Khatoon fell unconscious after hearing about the murder of her son.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.