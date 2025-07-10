Gurugram: Tennis player shot dead by father who wanted her to shut down sports academy

Gurugram, July 10 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a national-level tennis player was shot dead by her father in their Gurugram residence on Thursday, police said.

The accused, who pumped three bullets into his daughter following an argument over her operating a sports academy, has been arrested.

A Gurugram Police spokesman said that Radhika Yadav, 25, was shot dead in her house in Sushant Lok Phase-2 of Gurugram's Sector-57 by her father using his licensed weapon around 10:30 a.m.

Deepak Yadav, 49, who fired five shots at her, was apparently upsent with his daughter's insistence on running her tennis academy despite his opposition to the venture, the police added.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep told IANS that Radhika was running her tennis academy despite her father's opposition.

"The accused has admitted to committing the crime," the ASI said, adding that Deepak Yadav's brother Kuldeep, who lives on the ground floor of the house, is the complainant in the case.

The father-daughter duo had a heated argument on the first floor of the house over the player continuing her tennis academy, the police said, adding that Deepak Yadav himself was dependent on rental income for his expenses.

In the middle of the heated argument, Radhika's father pulled out his licensed fire armed and fired shots at her, the police said.

Soon after a bleeding Radhika fell on the ground, her family members rushed her to a private hospital in a critical state but she succumbed to her injuries, the police added.

The Gurugram Police spokesman said the weapon of offence has been seized and sent for ballistic and forensic test.

Station House Officer of Sector-56 police station, Rajender Kumar, told reports that they were informed about the criminal case by hospital authorities.

The police were told by hospital staff that a woman with gunshot wounds was brought to its emergency ward.

The police are questioning Radhika's family members over the tensions between her and her father to rule out possibility of any other motive behind the killing, an official said.

Radhika, a doubles tennis player, was ranked among the top 200 players, according to a website.

