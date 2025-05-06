Gurugram Police return 609 mobiles stolen or lost in various parts of city

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) Gurugram Police have returned 609 mobile phones that were lost or stolen from January to April 30 this year, to their owners on Tuesday, police said. The estimated value of these mobile phones is around Rs 1.52 crore.

"Our cyber cell teams of different zones have tracked these mobile phones and recovered 609 of these handsets. The recoveries also include costly high-end mobile phones. The phones were either stolen or lost in various parts of the city," Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters), said.

In view of the inconvenience caused to mobile phone users due to the loss of their sets, the Gurugram Police Commissioner had directed the police to immediately lodge a non-cognizable offence report in such cases and return the phones to the owners after finding help from technical support.

"As per the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram Police is doing a commendable job of finding and recovering people's lost mobile phones with the help of the CEIR (Central-Equipment-Identity-Register) portal and police technology," he said. "For most people, mobile phones are more important than their monetary value due to saved data, including contacts, passwords, bank details, and personal information. Police have made it a priority to trace lost or stolen phones with the help of technology," he added.

The CEIR portal is a citizen-centric portal of the Department of Telecommunications. This portal has been created to manage and track mobile phone devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. If someone's mobile phone is lost or stolen, then the IMEI of the lost mobile phone can be blocked. For this, a complaint has to be lodged in the concerned police station, and then the IMEI number of the mobile phone has to be blocked by going to the CEIR portal (www.ceir.gov.in), police said.

"Gurugram Police appeals to the general public that whenever someone loses a mobile phone, they must lodge a complaint on www.ceir.gov.in. So that your lost mobile phone can be found and returned to you. Gurugram Police is always ready to serve, protect, and support you. Police immediately lodge a non-cognizable offence report in such cases and return the phones to the owners after finding help from technical support," the DCP said.

