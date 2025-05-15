Gurugram: MCG starts special campaign against illegal unipoles

Gurugram, May 15 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has started a special campaign against illegal advertisements here in Gurugram.

The team of the corporation's advertising branch, led by Assistant Engineer Ashish Hooda, took action and removed and confiscated the unipoles illegally installed on government land near Chintal Society in Sector-109 on the Dwarka Expressway.

During the campaign, the team also took immediate action on two other illegal unipoles installed on private land without corporation approval.

The hoardings installed on 26 unipoles were removed due to pending payment of corporation fees. The Municipal Corporation team also took action against other types of hoardings and advertisement boards, which were against the rules.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that this campaign will continue further, and any advertisement installed illegally will not be tolerated.

He also clarified that it is mandatory to take approval from the Municipal Corporation before displaying any type of advertisement.

The advertisements whose fee is not paid on time are also being removed.

In a fast-growing city like Gurugram, illegal advertisements violate administrative rules and pose potential security risks. This special campaign, launched by the municipal corporation, is an important step towards keeping the city organised and aesthetic.

"This type of action also sends a strong message to those who misuse the public and private properties of the city without permission and paying fees," Dahiya said.

The MCG has further intensified action against those violating the rules of solid waste management and plastic waste management.

During the campaign, the MCG recently imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on two establishments, Hotel Lemon Tree Premier in Sector-29 and IFC M3M in Sector-66, for negligence in waste management.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.