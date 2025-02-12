Gurugram: MCG removes political advertisement material ahead of civic polls

Gurugram, Feb 12 (IANS) In view of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed after the announcement of the Municipal Election in Haryana, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday said that it removed multiple political advertisements including posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signage, and flags from four zones of the city.

The civic polls will be held in a single phase on March 2, and the counting of votes will take place on March 12.

The nomination submissions will continue until February 17, with the candidates allowed to file their papers between 11 am and 3 pm on working days, excluding holidays.

The nominations for the post of Mayor will be accepted in the SDM Court and nominations for the councillor from different wards will be accepted in various other government offices in Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi.

On February 18, the nomination papers will undergo scrutiny and by February 19, the candidates can withdraw their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm.

Voting will take place on March 2 from 8 am to 6 pm and the counting of votes will begin on March 12.

As of now, no political party has officially announced their candidates for Mayor, chairperson or councillor posts. The ruling party, the BJP, is expected to release its list of candidates soon while the main opposition, the Congress, is still gathering names of potential candidates.

The nomination process for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation elections started on Tuesday. However, on the first day, there were no candidates who came to submit their papers.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Paramjeet Chahal and other officials were waiting for candidates to submit their forms, but no one turned up.

Additional Commissioner and MCC Nodal Officer Balpreet Singh said that due to the Municipal Corporation elections, compliance with the Model Code of Conduct implemented in the area will be ensured seriously.

"Under this, work should be done at a faster pace to remove hoardings, banners, stickers and wall paintings of political parties installed at public places, main roads and internal roads and streets. Prompt action will be ensured on priority on complaints related to violation of MCC through various mediums," he said.

