1st ODI: All-round Sri Lanka stun Australia for 49-run victory

Colombo, Feb 12 (IANS) Australia's woes in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy worsened as they succumbed to a 49-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of the two-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday. A brittle batting display saw the visitors bowled out for just 165 in 33.5 overs, chasing a target of 215 set by Sri Lankan, riding on captain Charith Asalanka’s masterful 127 off 126 balls.

Despite an early bowling wicket-blitz by Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson that reduced Sri Lanka to 31/4, Asalanka’s counter-attacking century ensured the hosts posted a competitive total of 214 after they won the toss and elected to bat first. His determined knock, laced with well-timed boundaries, was the bedrock of Sri Lanka’s innings, as he stitched together a crucial 79-run stand with Eshan Malinga, who contributed just a single run.

Australia, too, found themselves reeling 31/4 in a mirror collapse, with the top three managing a combined five runs. Matt Short fell for a second-ball duck, Jake Fraser-McGurk followed soon after for two, while Cooper Connolly’s attempted aggression against Maheesh Theekshana saw him trapped lbw for three.

Skipper Steve Smith, who had earlier pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Dunith Wellalage, departed for 12, bowled by Wellalage himself, leaving Australia in deep trouble. A brief resistance from Alex Carey (41 off 38) and Marnus Labuschagne (15 off 27) momentarily steadied the innings, but their dismissals in quick succession all but sealed Australia’s fate.

Sean Abbott’s 20 off 23 and Hardie’s 32 off 37 provided some late fight, but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals, Australia never found the stability needed to chase down the target.

Earlier, Australia made a dream start with the ball after losing the toss, as Hardie and Johnson tore through Sri Lanka’s top order.

The absence of their "big three" frontline quicks was hardly felt, as the duo left the hosts struggling at 31/4. Smith’s sharp reflexes in the slips and his stunning diving catch to dismiss Wellalage further tilted the balance in Australia’s favour.

However, Asalanka’s brilliance single-handedly rescued Sri Lanka. Reaching his fourth ODI century off 112 balls in the 43rd over, he kept the innings alive as wickets tumbled around him. His knock finally ended when he skied one to Abbott, bringing to an end Sri Lanka’s innings at 214.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 214 all out in 46 overs (Charith Asalanka 127, Dunith Wellalage 30; Sean Abbott 3-61, Aaron Hardie 2-13) beat Australia 165 all out in 33.5 overs (Alex Carey 41, Aaron Hardie 32; Maheesh Theekshana 4-40, Asitha Fernando 2-23) by 49 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.