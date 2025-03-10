Gurugram: GMDA issues notice to four RMC Plants for illegal access

Gurugram, March 10 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued notices to four ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants that are operational on Sector Dividing Road of Sector-112/114 and Sector Dividing Road of Sector-78/79A.

The authority officials visited various spots and found that 4 It is found that GMDA \constructed the said roads about one year back, and these RMC Plants have taken illegal access from sector dividing roads and furthermore, roads have been severely damaged by the tippers as slurry is spilt on the roads which also a leading cause of dust pollution.

The infrastructure Division of GMDA informed the Enforcement Wing of GMDA and R.S. Batth, that DTP GMDA has issued notices giving 48 hours to these Plant Owners to explain the position in reference to the Access Permission if any obtained by them.

These RMC Plants are running within Residential/Commercial Zones of the Development Plan of GMUC-2031 AD and even the permissions for operating the same are being checked separately.

“We have issued notices and will take action in case no permission is found such actions will continue in future also for the betterment of the Environment,” said R.S. Batth.

Apart from this, the development authority recently issued notices to at least 40 real estate and other companies for having failed to maintain and develop the green belts assigned to them under corporate social responsibility.

The Adviser and Head of the Urban Environment Division of the GMDA, Hardeep Singh Malik, said they had served a 30-day notice to these companies to start developing the green belts assigned to them and maintain them regularly.

The authority has also asked these companies to send their personal representatives to his office within one week of the receipt of the notice and submit a reply.

